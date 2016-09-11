Technology firm unveils one child one tablet project

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Sept 11, GNA - Brich Company Limited, a local technology firm, has launched a scheme designed to give every child one tablet as part of efforts to lay a strong technological foundation for Ghanaian children as future leaders.

The project, christened, 'One-child-one-tablet', aims to bridge the educational gap between the African continent and the advanced economies, which have progressed briskly through digital technology.

'The project will make our children explore more, learn faster and have fun at the same,' Mr Richmond Asumadu, the Chief Executive Officer of Brich Company said at the launch.

'The technology gap between Africa and the developed world is so wide because technology changes or improves within every seconds,' he added.

'We cannot live in a technology age and not lay a very good, solid and firm foundation for our children, hence, the need to introduce this one child one tablet project.'

'Parents that know and understand the time and age we are in, are consciously investing into tech products that will train and develop the mind of the kids.'

'Gone are the days when parents invest heavily into dumb robots that don't add much to the brain development of kids.'

Mr Asumadu noted that around the world, teaching and learning with tablet technology had been accepted as the most exciting, effective and efficient way of developing skills of students and boosting their intelligent quotient.

'We believe that tablet technology is ready for the classroom now,' he said, 'It's no secret; tablet PCs have proved to be one of the most powerful ways of teaching.'

The tablets come in different modes and sizes designed for easy use, with a ''serve yourself'' online service, as well unlimited access to learning materials that allow pupils and students to read wide and research.

Brich Company specialises in using technology to solve modern problems as it develops software, assembles smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Mr Asumadu said the company would offer quality tablets and software at reasonable prices as well as better mode of payment for parents, schools and educational training centres.

Highlighting the importance of introducing technology to children at a tender, Mr Emmanuel Woyome, a Career Coach and Trainer said: 'If we have this technology the younger generation will be prepared adequately for the changing technological world.'

He said it would help tap into the different learning styles of kids as it sought to meet the needs of varied learners - those who learn by seeing, touching, feeling or hearing.

He said with the tablets, children could carry their classrooms with them and the 21st Century skills required for growing better economies.

