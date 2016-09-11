American Embassy donate towards Eid-Al Adha

By Awudu Salami, GNA

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - The American Embassy has donated food items including rice, cooking oil and ram to the office of the National Chief Imam towards the celebration of the Eid-al Adha.

Muslims across the world will be celebrating the festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, on Monday, September 12. It is one of the holiest celebrations on the Islamic calendar.

In Ghana, the National Chief Imam is expected to lead the national prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Presenting the items, Mr Rustum Nyquist, a Political Officer at the Embassy, expressed joy over the cordial relationship existing between the Embassy and the office of the National Chief Imam.

He commended the various religious groups in the country for living in harmony and urged them to maintain it.

He said the Embassy would continue to collaborate with the leadership of the Muslim Community to promote development.

For his part, the Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, commended the Embassy for the donation.

He said the office of the National Chief Imam would continue to dialogue with the Embassy to create opportunities for deprived communities.

He expressed the hope that their relationship would continue to be deepened to promote the development of the country.

Eid al Adha marks a reminder of the time in which Ibrahim (Abraham) was about to sacrifice his son but was told by God to sacrifice an animal instead. The celebration symbolises Ibrahim's devotion to Allah.

Muslims start out the day with a morning prayer, and then exchange gifts as they are required to share their food and money with the poor so they could also take part in the celebrations.

Worshippers usually slaughter sheep or goats.

Eid Al Adha also represents the end of Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The Quran recommends that Muslims make the journey at least once in their lifetime.

GNA