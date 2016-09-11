The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, President John Mahama has said there will 400,000 available from 2017 under the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP).

During his campaign tour of the Central Region, President Mahama assured residents of Senya Bereku that given a second term, his government would expand job opportunities in the country to absorb teeming unemployed youth in the country.

He said to the NDC party faithful, “Those who want to be enrolled onto the youth employment modules should see their Members of Parliament because from 2017, we have vacancies for 400,000 young people under the Youth Employment Agency.”President Mahama's time on the campaign trail has seen its fair share of promises including a pledge to give each household in the Abura community one electricity meter and the possibility of free tertiary education .

His address to the people of Senya Bereku saw him promise to construct fishing landing sites and the completion of the Swedru-Bodwease road.

“We have also made plans to construct landing sites for the fishermen and Senya Bereku. That is a promise to the people and I know God has already done it. In my next term, I will complete it.”

“We have already begun building a market and for those who ply the Bodwease road, I want you t know that we have assigned a contractor to complete the Swedru-Bodwease road,” President Mahama said.

