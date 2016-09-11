Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 11 September 2016

Koforidua Flooded [Photos]

By Daily Guide

RESIDENTS in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua on Sunday were spotted counting their losses after two hours down pour caused flooded in their area as a number of streams and rivers that flow through the some communities burst their banks, submerging houses, roads and shops.

Daily Guide gathered that, mechanical shops, chop bars, a church, block factories, filling stations and washing bays in the area, were also inundated by the floods.

The floods were said to have been aggravated by water from the Okome stream and other streams that flowed from the Nkurakan stretch of the Akuapem Ridge as they burst their banks and ran through the residential areas, submerging the mechanical shops.

Affected areas included Koforidua – Zongo, Abrewa-Nkwanta along the Akwadum-Koforidua highway, Nsukwao, Asokore, Oyoko and Effiduase.

Over 300 residents at Koforidua Zongo where the flooded affected most were stranded as the rains has submerged in the rooms destroying their properties.

Some of the residents who spoke to us complain bitterly of the poor drainage system which the New Juaben Municipal Assembly has failed to fix over the years. It gathered that some river bank has choked with weeds and rubbish and whenever its rains then it cause flooded.

A visit to the scene gathered that, the affected victims were busy picking their belongings, and scrubbing the water from the rooms.

Scores of the Muslims who have kept their food stuffs such as rice, maizes, yam, vegetables, to celebrate Monday’s Eid Adha had all got spoiled.

There was however no casualties at the affected communities, after the heavy rains but some residents sustained minor degrees of injuries, which they were spotted treating them with first aids.

The affected victims, however, appealed through DAILY GUIDE, to calling on government, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), benevolent individuals, NGOs, and philanthropist to donate roofing sheets, woods and other relief items to come to their aid.

BY Daniel Bampoe



