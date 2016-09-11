GRASAG issues one-week ultimatum to gov't over thesis, bursary grants

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has given government one week to pay the thesis and bursary grants due its members.

This follows persisting delays by the Finance Ministry to release the 2015/2016 grants to students pursuing various Masters and Ph.D. programmes in public tertiary instituions across the country.

GRASAG President, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, told Myjoyonline.com the delays in releasing the grant is defeating the purpose for which it was instituted. The grants is aimed at subsidizing academic expenses. It is also a demonstration of how government values post-graduate education.

He says they would be compelled to picket the Flagstaff House on September 21 in protest if the cheques are not released to the Scholarship Secretariat by Friday 16 September 2016.

GRASAG President, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful

Mr Etuaful said in a statement that it is inconceivable that government will drag its feet in paying paltry sum of GHS450.00 to post-graduate students in fields such as the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and the Master of Arts (MA).

He cited the delay of the grants in the 2012/2013 as well as the 2014/2015 academic years as testaments of government's maltreatment GRASAG members over the years.

