GIFFEC to deploy ICT-devices to aid navigation on Volta Lake

Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is exploring the deployment of ICT-assisted devices to improve transportation on the Volta Lake.

Researchers at GIFEC are already conducting studies on how to use ICT to improve navigation on the Lake.

Perennial boat accidents have over the years left many people dead and property destroyed.

GIFEC’s Principal Technical Manager, Michael Agyei Takyi, says the Fund wants to assist the Volta River Authority (VRA) to end the boat tragedies.

Many boat accidents resulting in high fatality have been recorded on the Volta Lake, especially, in the last three years.

In May, last year, at least, 19 people were killed when a boat carrying over 60 people capsized on its way from Nantwekope to Yeji in the Bono Ahafo Region.

Efforts at finding means to reduce boat disasters have yielded little or no results as tree stumps continue to pose a danger to life and property.

Though research work is yet to be completed, preliminary reports suggest a lack of navigation system is hampering transportation on the lake.

Mr Agyei Takyi said navigation on the lake will improve with the introduction of ICT-aided equipment to facilitate the movement of boats.

“We want to come to the aid of the Volta Lake Authority, especially the canoes that are getting involved in accidents. We want to help them with ICT to improve the navigation and we are on it and so that is one of the new things we will be seeing this year,” he revealed.

Research Department of GIFFEC would soon finish it work to enable it to deploy ICT-aided techniques and equipment on the Volta Lake to ensure the safety of travelers.

"A research is going on to determine how ICT will improve the safety of navigation on on the Volta Lake. When we get the report, base on that we will get the ICT component of it, give it to them to improve navigation on the Volta Lake to really avoid accidents and unnecessary death on the Volta Lake,” Mr. Takyi has said.