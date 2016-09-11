Teachers of Colleges of Education strike over low rank

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite starting Monday.

The strike is a protest against the failure of government to migrate the tutors to a tertiary status which would reflect an increase in their remunerations.

National Secretary of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah, told Joy News,although Colleges of Education are classified as tertiary instutions, the rank of the tutors is yet to reflect this change in the college's status.

He maintained that they are prepared to remain away from their duties till such a time when the government does is required.

“We are going on strike because government and our employers have reneged on their promise to do what is expected of them regarding Colleges of Education Act which says that when you are tutor and you operating in a tertiary dispensation your rank should change,” he said.

CETAG’s action will see the suspension of teaching, tutorial lessons for students, orientation exercise for students and any other activity tutors are supposed to engage in on the campuses.

Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Tertiary education Samuel Ablakwa had said in March that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) would be migrating CETAG members by April to a tertiary status with different range of salary.

He said the Education Ministry is collaborating with the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to improve the general conditions of staff of the Colleges of Education.

But five months after Mr Ablakwa made the comment CETAG members have still not been migrated.

Mr Obeng-Himah says they have tried on countless occasions to engage government but these have ended in deadlock.

“We think that if they have not been able to do it then they are not showing any strong commitments,” he said, adding they are not being treated fairly.

“We should be on new rank now that should commiserate with the new job that we are doing,” he said. “In fact all the meetings we’ve had not even the two deputy ministers have show up and our people feel that we can no longer suffer from this identity crisis.”

