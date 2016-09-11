Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Social News | 11 September 2016 17:00 CET

Youth arrest suspected robber at Pantang Village

By GNA

Pantang, (GAR) Sept. 11, GNA - A 25-year-old man, Edward Donyiri, is in the custody of the Mountain View Police Station following his arrest over suspected robbery by some youth of the Pantang Village in the Greater Accra Region, on Friday afternoon.

One of his arresters told the GNA that they heard continuous banging on the door of a house along the main road, and discovered that one of the doors had been split.

They, therefore, surrounded the walled house and requested the occupant to come out.

He said Donyiri, consequently, emerged from a room with a bag, but then jumped the wall and took to his heels.

The group, subsequently, chased and arrested him, with his bag.

He said when the bag was searched, a knife, a pair of pliers, screwdriver, four mobile phones, a charger and a WiFi were found.

The Police said Donyiri after investigations he would be prosecuted.

There have been reports of rampant robbery in the area during the day, the Police said.

GNA

Social News

Every wise woman builds her house, but the foolish pulls it down with her hands
By: Leticia Agbekey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img