Education | 11 September 2016 17:00 CET

MP hands over classroom block to Nurses Training College

By GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi
Ho, Sept. 11, GNA - Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament for Ho Central has handed over a four-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities to the Ho Nurses Training College.

The facility was funded at about GH¢1.2 million by the MP with support from individuals and institutions.

Mr Kpodo told reporters that stories on the congestion of student nurses in classrooms and the inability of the College to admit more than 900 students moved him to seek support for the project, last year.

He urged the students to take good care of the facility.

Madam Gladys Katsekpor, the Vice Principal of the College, commended Mr Kpodo for the support and said the College could now admit some 400 more students.

GNA

Education

