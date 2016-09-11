Ghana's first solar energy generating kiosk launched

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - SolarKiosk Ghana Limited, an NGO, has launched the first ever locally manufactured Solar Kiosk in Accra to provide energy to boost the socio-economic activities of people who lack access to power.

The robust and multi-functional lightweight unit, which can be easily transported, is tailored for use in rural and peri-urban communities.

It thus allows mini businesses, such as barbering shops, small banks, restaurants and hair dressing salons, to operate efficiently in the local economy.

At the launch of the unit at James Town, a predominantly fishing community, Ms Patricia Safo, the Managing of Director Solarkiosk Ghana, and JCS Investments, said the aim of the initiative was also to help reduce carbon emissions and deforestation, while promoting sustainable energy alternatives.

She said the kiosk, also known as the E-Hubb, was a prototype, which produced two Kilowatts power of electricity.

'It serves as an outlet for renewable energy products, services and solutions and supports affordable products and appliances, such as cooking stoves, which run on solar energy,' she explained.

Ms Safo said 10 solar kiosks had been installed in four regions, and urged companies, such as the financial institutions, to adopt this module as it could be modified to suit different applications.

'The kiosk can produce energy for itself, and the excess can be sold, while the canopy attached to it can also support and supply households and businesses with energy,' she said.

Mr Andreas Spiess, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solarkiosk, which is based in Germany, said the product had a satellite dish component, which could help supply energy to other businesses.

Africa, with its abundant sunshine, derives only about two per cent of its energy needs from sunshine, while Germany with less sunshine, produces about 20 per cent solar energy.

Mr Spiess, therefore, urged African countries to maximise the use of the natural resource, as the global demand for energy was continually soaring.

Mr Spiess said the major challenge was the initial financing of the unit, explaining: "So we are collaborating with the banks to give an upfront loans to people who want to buy the solar products, which is very efficient and can last longer.'

He urged the Government to support the initiative to enable private entities to invest in the economy.

Other partners in the project include the Energy Commission and JCS Investment Limited.

