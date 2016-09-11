Railway Workers Call Off Planned Strike

Ghana Railway Workers Union has called off its intended strike scheduled for tomorrow [Monday], September 12.

The Union was going to strike to press home demands for better working conditions and an upgrade in salary.

The Union has also complained it has been using Internally Generated Funds to pay the net salaries of workers, leaving out essential contributions like the SSNIT.Its change in direction however follows the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday with the National Labour Commission (NLC).

According to the General Secretary of the Union, Godwill Ntarmah, the NLC has subpoenaed the Transport and Finance Ministries to appear before it next week to discuss the railway workers grievances.

Mr. Ntarmah explained to Citi News that, “having stated our case, the Commission saw that we had a case and that there was the need to bring in the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Transport to come and appear before them so the issue can be resolved properly.”

“Thus on Wednesday [September 14], we are going to meet at the National Labour Commission,” he added.

“Once we have all been subpoenaed to come before the Commission, we think we have to give the Commission the maximum respect by not stopping the trains on Monday and waiting on the outcome of the Wednesday meeting.”

Mr. Ntarmah however warned that if the meeting ended up in the “usual lobbying to go and work, then we will have to take a different decision all together.”

– citifmonline