GIFFEC rolls out ICT training for 2,000 artisans

Over 2000 artisans from 50 constituencies nationwide are undergoing Information and Communication Technology training in Kumasi.

Carpenters, hairdressers and auto mechanics, among others, will receive basic ICT skills training under an initiative which is running at various locations in the city.

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is implementing the programme with the aim of bridging the digital gap among Ghanaians.

Administrator of the programme, Kwabena Owusu Akyeampong, inaugurated the program in Kumasi on Thursday.

GIFEC has been executing ICT-related projects with the sole aim of reaching out and leveraging the capacity of overlooked groups and individuals.

They include Community Information Center as well as Rural Telephony and School Connectivity among others.

The fund has so far equipped 47 libraries, including 10 regional ones with e-learning materials across the country.

Mr Owusu Akyeampong said over 2000 artisans are earmarked for training in the first phase of the programme due to end this November.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Asawasi in Kumasi, he said beneficiaries are being equipped with the needed ICT skills to improve their businesses.

“Today we are kicking off the training of 2,000 artisans across a number of areas. We believe the kind of training you will get out of what we are doing will put you in a different stead and give you the skills that you need to closely harness your business so that you can explore more opportunities”

Unlike many ICT training lessons at where English is used for instruction, participants under this programme are taught in their local dialects.

Principal Technical Manager at GIFEC, Michael Agyei Takyi, told Nhyira News that language is not a barrier for the training programme which will be expanded next year.

“Here they will do it in their local dialect; ICT is being taught in the language that they understand. This will encourage them to go and look for more and then they find a way to use the ICT because the moment they know how to use ICT, they would want more from it,” he said.