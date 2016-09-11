Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Libya | 11 September 2016 12:40 CET

Libya general's forces 'seize key oil terminals'

By AFP
Libya's two key oil export terminals are Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra, 650 kilometres (400 miles) east of the capital, which are together capable of handling 700,000 bpd. By Leon Neal (AFP/File)
Tripoli (AFP) - A spokesman for the forces led by a controversial Libyan general said on Sunday that they had seized key oil export terminals in the country's east.

General Khalifa Haftar's forces took control of the Al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, the LANA news agency loyal to the internationally recognised parliament reported Colonel Ahmad Mesmari as saying.


Libya's oil and gas facilities

Haftar, one of the most powerful military figures in Libya, has refused to endorse a national unity government and remains loyal to the rival administration based in the east of the country.

Libya

