Opposition can share 40% but we will win 60%: NDC to launch zonal campaign

The NDC is expected to launch its zonal campaign in the Greater Accra Region Sunday afternoon as it targets 25 seats and 60 percent of the votes in the region.

The campaign launch will focus on the eastern parts of Accra including the Ada Sege, Ningo Prampram, Shai Osudoku, Kpone Katamanso, Tema East, West and Central constituencies.

Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur and the running mate of President Mahama is expected to be the guest of honour at the event which would also see party stalwarts attending.

Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Jerry Johnson maintained that the electoral target is realistic.

The Greater Accra region has 34 seats up for grabs with the NDC controlling 20 seats to 14 held by the opposition NPP.

“It will be a lie to say you are going to win all the seats”, Jerry Johnson admitted but said the party is scheming to snatch 5 extra seats “that we lost by a very small margin in 2012”.

“We are winning 60% of the total votes in Greater Accra then we give out 40% to other parties”.

