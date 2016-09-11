N/R: Military Officer, 22 Others Injured In Gory Accident

Twenty-three people have been critically injured in a road accident Saturday morning at a community called Nouryiri in the Bole district of the Northern region.

The injured including a military officer have been sent to the Bole Government Hospital for treatment.

The district crime officer ASP Ebenezer Kwaku Dartey told Starr News that the accident involved a ground bird vehicle driven by one Collins Frimpong.

He said the bus was travelling from Accra to Wa, Upper West Regional capital with about 44 passengers.

According to ASP Dartey, the driver told the police he veered off the road after an approaching vehicle blinded his sight with a high light.

"When I was coming, upon reaching a curve around Banda Nkwanta, I saw rhino car approaching me. It had taken over my way, I don't know whether the driver was sleeping, so I veered off the other side and my vehicle fell", the police quoted the driver.

ASP Dartey said no death was recorded as at the time the injured were being conveyed to the hospital, but said some of the injured were in a critical state.

He added that investigation has commenced into the incident.