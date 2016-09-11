Why Allow Death Of Important People, Atheists?

Hello, Atheists and Agnostics, it has been a long talk about the non-belief of God and the spirit world. The time used for some of the arguments could have gone into prevention of the death of most of our important people that are well taken care of.

As a truth advocate just as any reasonable truth adherent, the religious and the non-religious, it is the facts that are interesting and of concern.

One issue that could help our understanding of the reality is DEATH (the end of life) that we all know about. If science have found out that what life needs to go on are oxygen and blood, is it not surprising that all this while many important people are allowed to die while there is the defibrillator, inexhaustible supply of oxygen and blood within reach! Thankfully our scientists have reliably taught us that blood donated by other donors is the same as ours if in same blood group!

As for pumping of the blood through human veins, I am sure it cannot beat the adept minds and hands of the medical professionals. Thanks to their findings, it is known that a Sinoatrial node is responsible for the activation of the heart to pump blood, for the oxygen also to be distributed to the organs to empower them. This simple process is not that simple because there is more to death than the stoppage of the Sinoatrial node, or shortage of oxygen or blood.

The fact is that DEATH entails the separation and departure of the spirit component of the human being, called the SOUL; because it does not die. It is not physical, so it leaves its container body and exist as a free invisible being in the spirit world. With the appropriate rituals by Spiritualists, these spirits could be conjured to be visible, and audible to those who care to see and hear them.