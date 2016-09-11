Language Agenda: Camp: A lexical Utility Player

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
11 September 2016

Introduction
"Camp" is a lexical item of multiple grammatical families. It is a noun, a verb, and an adjective. As a noun, "camp" is countable and mass. In its verbal existence, "camp" is transitive and intransitive. A transitive verb attracts an object, while an intransitive verb does not. Call "camp" a lexical utility player, and you are right. Let us consider the following illustrative sentences to maximize understanding:

Illustrative sentences
* The camps at Mina are air-conditioned . (Count noun).

* As pilgrims, we aspire to become the camp of piety. (Mass noun: a group of people with a particular doctrine).

* The Saudi Government has camped all pilgrims at Mina. (Transitive verb attracting the object "pilgrims").

* Ghanaian pilgrims have camped near Jamarat. (Intransitive verb attracting no object).

NOTE: It is instructive to state that "near Jamarat" is an adverb of place NOT an object.

* Mina is a camp city. (Adjective qualifying the noun "city").

Observation
It is significant to observe that knowledge of the grammatical properties of "camp" is essential. But what is more essential is the ability to apply the word in the appropriate context. This way, we may avoid a kind of grammatical catastrophe in an effort to use it.

Conclusion
To sump up, LANGUAGE AGENDA offers special prayers for all admirers and detractors, as it joins millions of pilgrims in the camp city of Mina. May Allah grant every Muslim an opportunity to perform Hajj.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.
Dedication: This discourse is dedicated to the lovely brother of mine, Shaikh Abdul Gani of Ghana Consulate in Jedda, for the special treatment offered us in our stay in the Holy Land. May Allah bless him and all those who have extended to us humanitarian services.

The writer is a Lecturer at University of Applied Management, Germany - Ghana Campus, McCarthy Hill, Accra.

