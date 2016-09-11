Engage Stakeholders In Policy Formulation - Akrasi Sarpong

The acting director of communication and public affairs at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Nana Akrasi Sarong says needed informatiom should readily be made available to stakeholders in order to build ownership and consensus to elicit their interest.

According to Nana Sarpong, even though the ministry has rolled out a number of policies and programmes to promote trade and investment, people who were supposed to benefit from such policies continue to complain.

Nana Akrasi Sarpong made this known in his welcome address at a two-day workshop for executives and chief executives of MOTI and ITS Agencies which is currently underway in Elmina.

He noted that inspite of efforts being made by the communication and public affairs division of the ministry to disseminate their policies and programmes and improve upon it image, there is still the need to improve and deepen inter and intra agency communication to ensure that they speak with one voice.

"The role that communication plays in the success of any organisation cannot be over emphasised. An improved communication will serve as a motivating force for a greater efficiency and productivity" He posited.

In view of the above, Nana Sarpong said, efforts have been made to have a very strong and vibrant 'Communications Group' to champion the trade and industry agenda of government.

For his part, the registrar of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Mr Perry Ofosu noted that social media has become an integra part of the work of public relations practitioners.

Mr. Ofosu, who is one of the resource persons for the workshop, implored public relations practitioners to take advantage of the outburst of technology to enhance their profession.

He also advised chief executive officers to have a better understanding of the work of public relations officers so that they could appreciate their role and give them the necessary support and opportunity.

The purpose of the workshop is to deepen communication at all levels and to also keep up with the pace of modern public relations practices to improve their performances.

It is being attended by participants from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Agencies under the ministry

Others are from the Ghana Standards Authority, Rural Enterprises Programme and National Board for Small Scale Industries.

The rest are: Ghana Free Zones board, Ghana national procurement agency, Ghana export Promotion authority, Ghana Heavy equipment and Gihoc Distilleries.