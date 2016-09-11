MFWA To Hold Media Seminar on ECOWAS And Its Protocols In Ghana

The MFWA will on Tuesday September 13, 2016 hold a one-day Seminar on ECOWAS and its Protocols for 25 influential journalists and editors in Accra, Ghana.

The seminar seeks to enhance the knowledge of participants on ECOWAS and its protocols that mandate member states to be accountable to citizens. It also seeks to enhance the skills of the journalists and editors to effectively report on the ECOWAS protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. The seminar is expected to result in the setting up of a Network of ECOWAS journalists in Ghana.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Emmanuel Bombande is expected to open the Seminar.

The one-day media seminar forms part of activities under the MFWA project "Promoting Citizens’ Awareness on ECOWAS Protocols and Frameworks on Good Governance and Economic Redistribution". The project is being implemented in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Burkina Faso with funding support from Ibis in Ghana under their Democratic Governance (DEGOWA) programme in West Africa.

For more information, kindly visit our website: www.mfwa.org or contact Abigail Larbi Odei on +233 244867047 or Edzodzi Ahiadou on +233 247139175.