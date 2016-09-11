Cofkans Hotel Sweeps Award At Ashanti Tourism Awards; CEO Calls For Improved Standards

Chief Executive Officer of the Cofkans group of companies; Mr. Kofi Nkansah has called on government to pay critical attention to thecofkans_hotel1 hospitality industry in the country.

According to him the hospitality industry has generated a lot of revenue to support economic growth in most advanced countries. He believes the success story could be replicated here in Ghana if the government intervenes and focuses on improving standards in the industry.

The CEO, was speaking to newsmen after his Hotel grabbed the award for the “Best 2 star hotel in Ashanti region” during the 11th annual regional tourism Awards held in Obuasi last weekend.

Mr. Kofi Nkansah emphasized his next step as the improvement of customer services and experiences at the Cofkans Hotel; a move he believes will shoot his Hotel to “5-star” status in no time.

Mr. Kofi Nkansah who is also a Presiding Elder for the Church of Pentecost explained the importance of security in the hospitality Management business. He says customers need to sleep in a conducive environment without fear of losing their belongings or any security breaches.cofkans_hotel

He stated emphatically that his outfit does not compromise on security but keeps ensuring that the best technologies are in place to enhance the security of the place and its customers.

Despite being a relatively new entity, Cofkans Hotel in Obuasi has proven itself as far as quality and good customer care are concerned.

The room sizes meet international standards as well as access to 24 hour internet services and other features like DSTV, Air-conditioning and splendid suites.