 Ghana Joins The World To Observe Eid Al Adha Day On Monday After Arafat Day In Saudi Arabia On  Sunday 9/11

God willing Muslims throughout Ghana and other parts of the world will observe the Eid Al Adha festival on Monday September 12, which has been declared a public holiday in Ghana. Congregational prayers would be organized simultaneously in open parks such as the independence square, and large mosques throughout the country after which sheep, cattle and other animals will be sacrificed in accordance with Islamic tradition that followed the order by God to Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son. While Muslims young and old enjoy the holiday together with Christian friends and neighbors, the large number of Muslims from all over the world now on pilgrimage to Mecca would be preparing to wind up their trips to Mecca, Medina and other parts of Saudi Arabia after converging on the Arafat mountain on Sunday September11.

The Hajj Pilgrimage being one of the five pillars to Islam is not a duty that is performed for fun. Being a religious activity all those embarking on it are required to follow religiously all the rituals there .such as going round the Ka’aba in Mecca seven times moving up and down Safa and Marwa, a visit to the tomb of prophet Mohammed in medina , throwing of stones at the devil and to converge on Arafat mountain among other rituals . As the pilgrim undertakes all the rituals he or she would be required to remain spiritually alive as they recite the name of God several times daily during after prayers and to remain pious even when they return home.

It is recommended that in the last ten days of the pilgrimage the pilgrims must recite the name of Allah regularly. They must make the “takbeer” at all places and at ALL times during these ten days of Dhul Hijjah.

the first method in making the takbeer is to say Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Laa ilaaha illa Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa Lillahil Hamd.

The second way is to say: Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Laa ilaaha illa Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa Lillahil Hamd.

The pious pilgrim would say this individually but the truth is that reciting it in UNISON IS BID'AH or disallowed as it is NOT from our Deen or the religion of islam.

Today Ḥajj which began in the days of Prophet Abraham long before prophet Mohammed was born 1400 years ago, has grown from only two people, from two Prophets, ʾIbrāhīm and his son ʾIsmāʿīl, going round the Kaʿbah all those thousands of years ago, to the present age with about 3 million pilgrims every year. Each rite is intrinsically linked to their actions; the Prophet Mohammad (ﷺ) reawakened their actions on the Farewell Pilgrimage.

And al sayda Hager also, while she was searching for food and water to Ismail went back and forth 7 times, till Zamzam water came out around Ismail. These 7 became the ritual known as Ashwat al Safa and Marwa

Pilgrimage to Mecca annually has become a popular part of Islam that has become a big business worldwide to the extent that the Saudi Arabian government and governments and people of other nations reap a lot of dividends in it . The one to three million or more people who converge on Saudi Arabia make a lot of trips and engage in businesses while there. This is said to be happening due to the blessings bestowed on Saudi Arabia and Muslims by God Almighty through the succeeding prophets who came after Prophet Abraham. Ever since Saudi cities of Mecca, Medina and others became centers of worship and pilgrimage, men and women of all classes in the world have paid visits and continue to do so to perform Hajj and Umra.

Some of the notable figures are presidents kings and queen and boxers like Mohammed Ali and recently mike Tyson who just converted to Islam. All of them appear as equals as they perform the hajj wearing similar clothing and performing the same rituals. This signifies equality of men before the Lord Currently the National Chief Imam of Ghana Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is in Mecca as he does yearly to perform the hajj together with his delegation and to pray for the nation. This is an election year and the nation would need his prayers and those of others for God to bless us with a peaceful polls . The visit by dignitaries has been with us for many centuries.

Leaders of old Mali Empire like Mansa Musah and others after him from West Africa went on the trip to Mecca by road on camels carrying gold and many people including slaves with him. Since the Hajj Pilgrimage has come to stay, most nations like Nigeria, Indonesia, and Malaysia have devised means of making the pilgrimage less cumbersome. Though they also have petty problems, they allow most intending pilgrims to pay their fares gradually for a period and to travel on “first come first serve” basis .However in Ghana pilgrimage has been a nightmare for quite some years now.

Succeeding Governments since independence after moving over from carrying pilgrims by road on Tarzan Transport have been finding it difficult to sanitize and improve on pilgrimage to be able to get all those who pay their fares to make the trips. Although the current Hajj Board has done a lot to improve the situation the officials in charge admit that there is more room for improvement. Up till date not all those who pay their fares to Mecca are able to make the trip.

Some of the stranded pilgrims do get monies they pay for the trips refunded to them, while others agree to wait to go on the trip in the coming years. The time has come for a permanent Hajj Board to be established and be made independent of governmental control. Such a board can succeed only when it learns from best practices and weaknesses of countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Nigeria. This way we would get the opportunity to get out of the annual ritual of botched hajj pilgrimage during which many would be pilgrims get stranded

