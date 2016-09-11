Ghana Music legend and renowned academician, Dr. Daniel Kwabena Boa Amponsah popularly known as AGYA KOO NIMO has launched his book titled “Six Strings and a Note” at KNUST Great hall.

The programme saw representatives of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II attending as Chairman of University Council (KNUST), Dr. Kwame Saarah- Mensah, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Kwasi Obiri- Danso and major stakeholders of KNUST.

Making a presentation to Agya Koo Nimo, the new Vice Chancellor of KNUST eulogized the music legend and also recounted that the renowned musician taught him Chemistry and other courses at KNUST.

Otumfuo Buys First Copy of Agya Koo Nimo’s Book for 10, 000 cedis

The Asantehene, Chancellor of KNUST Otumfuo Osei Tutu II bought the first copy of Agya Koo Nimo’s book titled “Six Strings and a note” for 10, 000 Ghana cedis.

Chairman of University Council of KNUST, Dr. Kwame Saarah-Mensah also bought the second copy for 9000 cedis as Mr. Stephen Darkwa of Stevoo company Ltd bought the third copy for 9000.

Nana Dwomoh Sarpong took his copy for 2000 cedis. Others also joined queues to buy the book.

The programme took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Thursday, September 8, 2016.