The Words Of A Poor Young Man Who Aspires To Be A Great Writer

Andaban's Folder ✍🏽📖.

I usually do not want to write about myself but the temptation is absolutely irresistible regarding the agony, pain, shame and numerous predicaments that bedevil poor young generation who unrepentantly aspire to create a different enticing world for themselves and society. It is therefore relevant for me to touch narrowly on the bitterness in nursing a coconut tree in a stony savanna land. It is meant for my readers to reflect, do self introspective analysis of the most challenging thing called "LIFE" and motivate ourselves as a younger generation never to give up.

Firstly, I have been reading a lot of articles on the media outlets and the papers since 2008 and it does appear to be an addiction to me. I decided to venture into the enterprise of the ink where the PEN is more powerful than the sword. It is all joy writing my pieces always though such pieces may not be of standard version as compared to the numerous experienced writers out there, I do see significant improvement.

Indeed, practice makes perfection. There are instances people insult me for poor grammatical constructions and show of political biasness in my writings. The worse forms are when some readers invoke curses and other instances threaten me in various degrees when my pen either exposes them or go contrary to their interest. In fact, it is very fearful sometimes but it is very expectant in a very polarized society like ours.

We, majority of the youth always sit aloof and complain of not having resources, exposer and support to demonstrate our talents and achieve our dreams. That has actually affected many of us as our situation is greeted with immeasurable frustration.

Notwithstanding, we must create the little opportunity and do what we think we can do in any little capacity. As a developing writer, I have taken a stand very firm now, to be one of the famous writers of our generation. I use my mobile phone to research and type my pieces yet am able to compete for space in the national media ( I don't intend to brag) despite a myriad of predicaments.

I believe that most young ones have given up because of their inability to meet the increasing cost of education. That is a very pathetic situation for the poor young generation. Indeed, wealthy families are able to give quality lives to their children though poverty remains a cankerous situation in Africa. With the little chance, we the poor must take our lanes and compete in the race. Be challenged my brothers and sisters.

Additionally, I have learnt to be patient and accept that I cannot have it on a silver platter. You may go through disappointment by friends and relatives but never let your dream disappoint you. Put your dream to test and let endurance and determination lead you to that destination you so much desire. It could be extremely challenging though.

Never and ever accept intimidation and frustration but act according to your time. Don't give up in your first attempt but keep trying. I have been trying to be a spectacular writer with effective analysis skills and still cannot tell where I have reached now but I continue to learn from others who do better in that area. Forget of the name calling and mockery behind the scenes.

I am in pain because of such cases but I remain resilient and focus.

There is another bitter thing which is, to over rely on people. I believe in widening my social spheres but not depending much on people I come across. We live in a country where we depend so much on politicians and well to do family members and that is the root cause of disappointment and frustration. I simply encourage independence. I have depended on numerous people to help me carve a niche in writing but the results is often very disappointing. I have come to the realization that I will demonstrate my talent at the corner of my room.

I am urging people in such a pathetic situation of mine, to remain focus and resilient. Let's reaffirm our unflinching commitment to realizing our dreams.

Looking forward to your contributions to help me finish and release my first book by December 2017.

Stay blessed.

Denis Andaban

