Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Education | 11 September 2016 01:47 CET

National Students' Awards Comes Off On September 17

By Patrick Fynn

The second edition of the National Students Awards will kick off on the night of Saturday 17th September, 2016 at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The ceremony, a highly anticipated one will host thousands of youth and students from the length and breadth of the country to witness the honoring of deserving awardees.

After months of scrutiny of entries, the NSAGhana jury released nominees list for over 20 categories for individuals, groups, halls, institutions and associations.

The National Students Awards will honour the commendable works of these students in areas of activism, entrepreneurism, arts and creativity, innovations, leadership etc combining public and board voting.

According to Prince David Orchil, Executive Director of NSAGhana, the main event will go into history as one of the most exciting and memorable moments of the year. The show will run side attractions with music, poetry, exhibitions, red-carpet appearances and interviews.

Special Guest of Honour is H.E John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Honour. The night will as well attract public figures and guests in varying sectors.

Voting for nominees is ongoing via the official website www.nsaghana.com.

Education

The greatest lesson in life is that even fools are right some times.
By: ALUSTY SHEEN
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img