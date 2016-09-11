Bayfield Oil Services Executive Chairman Joins ACILA Board

Mr. Philip Yebesi, Executive Chairman of Bayfield Oil Services has joined the Board of Directors of the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA).

ACILA is incorporated under US law as a 501(c) (3) research and education, non-profit, and non-partisan think tank. It also recently incorporated under Ghana law and it is from Ghana that it is deploying its programs to Africa on public international law, international criminal justice, human rights, good governance, and monitoring of African States’ compliance with regional and international instruments.

A statement issued by Mr. William Nyarko, Executive Director of ACILA, said that ACILA is honored to have Mr. Yebesi to serve on the board, adding that “Mr. Yebesi will bring a great deal of financial and business management expertise and oversight to ACILA.”

Mr. Yebesi is the founder of Bayfield Oil Services, a wholly Ghanaian owned company that provides unique oilfield services across the various sectors of the oil and gas industry.

He holds an Executive Master’s degree in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. He is a also graduate of the School of Administration (now Ghana Business School) of the University of Ghana.

Mr. Yebesi also serves on numerous boards including the Board of Directors of Adisadel College, his alma mater.