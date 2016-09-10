Canada offering million plus dollars towards Electoral Process

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Canada would offer USD 1.4 million as part of a joint initiative by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to strengthen Ghana's 2016 Electoral Process.

The Ghana Electoral Process Strengthening Initiative would work with the Electoral Commission (EC) to strengthen electoral administration mechanisms to improve results transmission and dispute resolution.

A statement issued by the Canadian High Commission in Accra, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the initiative would provide professional and technical training to national, regional and local media, civil society and independent observers to provide objective, balanced and gender sensitive media coverage of election-related issues and events.

'Canadian assistance will largely focus on supporting the political participation of women and activities to promote peaceful elections with the aim to enhance the participation of women and the political parties in the electoral process,' the statement said.

Local elections officers in all 275 constituencies, political party agents and candidates will be trained and the public sensitised on the importance of a gender balanced inclusive and peaceful electoral process.'

The initiative is also expected to develop a conflict mediation strategy for outreach to the national police, regional peace councils, traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society, the judiciary and women and youth, and support the development of a Peace Accord.

Ms. Tina Guthrie, the ChargÃ© d'Affaires of the Canadian High Commission, stated in the statement: 'Canada is very pleased to support this multi-donor initiative. 'Engaging women in all aspects of the electoral and political process, and ensuring peaceful and fair elections are core values for Canada. Canada encourages all Ghanaians to get out to vote and wishes you much success with the elections.'

GNA