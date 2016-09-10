Family Health treats media practitioners

By Christabel Addo - GNA

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Media practitioners in Accra have benefited from a free health screening and medical services organised by the Family Health Group with other stakeholders to improve their health status towards sustained national development.

The stakeholders are the Lordina Foundation, the National AIDS Control Programme and the Ghana Journalists Association.

The programme, on the theme: 'Good Health Better Life, the Role of Media Practitioners in Nation Building', was to provide a one-stop shop health service care facility for the testing and treatment of a wide range of illnesses.

Services provided during the session included screening for eye diseases, malaria, Hepatitis B, Blood Pressure, Syphilis, Blood Sugar, HIV and AIDS, breast and cervical cancers as well as other Gynaecological consultations and advice.

The programme was initiated by the Management of the Family Health Group, comprising the Family Health Hospital, Family Health Medical School and Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School.

Professor Yao Kwawukume, the President of the Family Health Group, said although the media played a critical role in national development, professionals were often confronted with peculiar challenges with regards to health care.

By the nature of their work, he said, media practitioners faced serious stress- related conditions but most of them had little or no time for medical check-ups, leading to late reporting of preventable illnesses and sometimes complications.

He said the Family Health Group, in recognition of that and the invaluable role played by the media in nation building, decided to organise the exercise for them in respect of its social responsibility.

The target was to reach out to about 500 media practitioners from 90 media organisations.

He urged media practitioners to take advantage of future programmes to check their health status and to secure quality advice for good and healthy living.

Mr Alex Segbefia, the Minister of Health, commended the organisers of the programme for the initiative and said the event was a landmark because for the first time in the history of Ghana, the health of media practitioners was being targeted for attention.

He commended the Lordina Foundation for the tremendous support offered towards the success of the programme especially in the provision of logistics.

The theme of the exercise: 'Good Health Better Life; the Role of Media Practitioners in Nation Building', was very important, he said, especially during an electioneering year when there was much stress and tension on media practitioners from their increased work schedules.

Mr Segbefia said the Government was leaving no stone unturned in securing quality health for Ghanaians and was thus pursuing stringent policies, strategies as well as infrastructural expansions to achieve the expected outcomes.

He said the use of the Mobile Van clinics had tremendously helped in improving access to health care and brought it to the doorstep of Ghanaians in hard to reach communities.

The Health Minister gave the assurance that the Ministry would work at ensuring that the programme was expanded to the other regions for the benefit of all media practitioners.

