Govt determined to bridge the dev't gap - Veep

Bolga (U/R), Sept. 10, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has stated that the objective of the NDC is to support the vulnerable and deprived to climb the socio-economic development ladder.

He said the Government was also focused on bridging the development gap between the urban and the rural communities.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Bolga Tindana, Ayeta Atona at Tindong Molgo.

The call was to inform the Bolga Tindana about his mission in the area as he continued with his campaign tour of the Upper East Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur stated that the Government was determined to collaborate with the people to equitably distribute the national resources to all parts of the country.

He introduced the NDC's Parliamentary nominee for Bolga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo, to the Tindana and the people.

Tindana Ayeta Atona prayed for a peaceful election and urged political parties and their followers to maintain the prevailing harmony.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also paid courtesy call on Tong Ranaa-Kubilsong Nalab Tong, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional area.

He told them that the NDC's Parliamentary nominee, Mr Benson Tongo Baaba, who won the by-election last year, had not had enough time to serve, so he should be given another term to better represent the people.

He said the NDC believed that it had the best plan and the people to deliver on their promises.

Tong Ranaa-Kubilsong Nalab Tong, for his part, commended Vice President Amissah-Arthur for honouring him with a visit.

He said his vision as a chief was based on development for the people and all well-meaning people should work together for the development of the area.

He appealed to all parties who intended to campaign in Talensi to do their best to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.

Later, Vice President Amissah-Arthur also paid a courtesy a call on the Bongo Naba.

He called for unity in the Bongo Constituency and urged the losing aspirants in the NDC's primary to support the party's parliamentary nominees to retain their seats.

He said the NDC as a tradition believed in development and the Government would continue to invest in infrastructural development.

The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyaarum, for his part commended the Government for the various the infrastructural developments it had undertaken in the area.

He, however, appealed to the Government build a Teacher Training College and a district hospital to help address the higher education and health needs of the people.

He also appealed to the Government to provide the Bongo Traditional Council with a vehicle because their old vehicle had broken down.

GNA