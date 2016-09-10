Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Social News | 10 September 2016 23:00 CET

Passenger arrested with gun in Metro Mass Bus

By GNA

Hohoe, Sept. 10, GNA - The Hohoe Police has arrested a 22-year old young man at the Kwamekrom Lorry station for allegedly concealing a locally manufactured gun with two rounds of live ammunition in a Metro Mass Transit bus.

Yohannes Afeamekor was arrested when he was getting ready to board the bus heading to Accra.

An informant, who suspected Afeamekor to be carrying an illegal weapon, hinted the Police, who immediately arrested Afeamekor before the bus took off.

Mr. Gowdin Enim-Ansah, the Hohoe Divisional Crime Officer, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect was seen sitting directly behind the driver when he was arrested with the gun in his school bag.

He said Afeamekor told the Police that he bought the gun from a Fulani man in Kwamekrom for GHâ‚µ 50.00 and he wanted to use it for fishing.

GNA

