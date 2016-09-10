Vice President tasks Campaign Team to bring more votes

Bolgatanga, Sept 10, GNA - Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has inaugurated the Upper East Campaign Taskforce of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and charged it to work hard to galvanise more votes for the Party to retain power.

Inaugurating the 15-member Taskforce in Bolgatanga, the Vice President said it was crucial for it to ensure that the Party won the Presidential contest and more parliamentary seats to enable it to complete its unfinished agenda.

Mr Amissah-Arthur, who urged the team to devoid their campaign of violence and insults, stated that the 15 Parliamentary nominees in the Region were competent individuals who would be utilised to propel the development of the nation.

Mr Dominic Azembe, the Coordinator of the Taskforce, assured the Vice President and the leadership of the Party that they would work towards winning 80 per cent of the votes as against the 66 per cent in 2012.

He said the Team would campaign based on a good track record in view of the massive infrastructural development undertaken by the NDC Administration over the years in the Region.

These include the Bolgatanga Regional and Garu District hospitals and the expansion of the Rural Electrification projects.

'One of the most remarkable achievements of the NDC in this Region is the creation of the four new Districts, which are the Nabdam District, Binduri District, Pusiga District and the Kassena-Nankana West Districts,' he said.

Mr Azembe urged the Parliamentary candidates to take their campaign at the polling stations very serious, explaining: 'Polling stations are the areas where elections are won and you must, therefore, be very humble and listen to everybody during your campaign.'

Other members of the team are the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Albert Abongo, who is also the MP for the Bongo Constituency, Mr Opam Brown, the MP for the Bolgatanga Central, Mr Donatus Akamugre, the Regional Secretary of the Party and Dr Stanislaus Alu Kadingdi, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Kassena-Nankana.

The rest are Mr Baba Kumasi, Mr Bernard Bugzor, Hajia Zenabu Ayariga, Madam Faustina Abagre, Madam Bawa Lardi, Hajia Christiana Alhassan and Mr Haruna Yel-oni

The event was attended by the Parliamentary nominees, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Party Elders, and other functionaries.

