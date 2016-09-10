Multimedia staff bond in Saturday fun walk

It was supposed to be fun and fun it was when hundreds of Multimedia Group staff took to the streets Saturday, for a team bonding programme, an opportunity to have fun and shed some excess kilos.

“The walk was fun and it was great doing so alongside other members of the Multimedia family,” was the view of a staff member.

Members of staff converged on the Accra Technical Training College (ATTC) campus at Kokomlemle at 5:30 a.m. for the walk, which started at 6:00 a.m.

Amidst brass band dishing out good songs to motivate the staff and spice things up, it was pleasurable to see the staff led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Kwasi Twum embark on the over 20 kilometers walk.

The walkers consisted of workers from Joy FM, JOY NEWS, Adom FM, Myjoyonline, Hitz FM, Asempa FM, Adom TV, JOY PRIME and AdomOnline.

Starting from the ATTC campus, ambitious young men and women walked through the Multimedia’s premises at 355 Fanofaa Streets where some staff members were waiting to join the team before together they hit the main Achimota to Accra road at Avenor Junction.

Programmes managers, news editors, market and sales executives, presenters, camera handlers, technicians, engineers as well as administrative staff were drenched in pools of sweat as they walked and dance through the streets.

Once on the main road, it was a brisk, pacy and energetic walk amid people talking as many selfies as their mobile phone and tablet batteries would allow them.

Although it was not a competition, one would find some exuberant staff members jog pass as the walkers' and the brass band catch up.

The walkers got to Adabraka before taking a turn onto the Accra Workers College road.

From the Barnes Road, through to the Cathedral Square, the walkers descended onto the Farrar Avenue and walked in front of Trust Towers down the road to the Niagara Hotel junction.

While some walkers who were dehydrated were served with bottled water, the team negotiated the junction down towards Kokomlemle through the Circle overhead bridge.

After some two hours and thirty minutes, the team was back to ATTC at Kokomlemle at the convergence point.

Although many walkers thought that was the end after they were treated to some fresh coconut water, the loud music, and the aerobics instructor soon called the team onto the field.

Soon, the field was a sight to behold as Kwasi Twum joined the team to start the aerobics session.

With the speakers blaring current hit tracks, the instructor took staff through various intricate aerobics and dance moves.

After aerobics came the time to socialize as staff lined up to enjoy gourmets brunch and drinks.

Then, came the awards. Some staff members who invited their families received awards amid cheers and congratulatory clapping.

Awards were presented to the first person to get to the convergence point; best-dressed walker, the hard working walker, best young and old walker as well as the last person to get to join the team at the convergence point.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim