Prophet One Declares Victory For Nana Addo & NPP

With the December 7 elections inching closer, one of the most controversial but popular preacher in Ghana, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom alias 'Prophet One' has pronounced his verdict by declaring that the New Patriotic Party would win the race.

The Founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre located at Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region, has also called on the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo Addo, to include him in his spiritual cabinet by making him one of his presidential advisors.

According to him, Nana Addo will need strong spiritual backing to surmount the daunting challenges that lie ahead of him once he assumes office in January 2017.

To overcome these challenges, Prophet One is electing himself as one of the advisors who will constantly support the new administration with prayers and spiritual guidance

Prophet One made the statement when the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, together with some leading members of the party visited his church to worship with him on Wednesday night.

Rev. Adarkwah Yiadom, who commands over 40,000 congregants at his inland city worship centre, performed a special prayer for the NPP leader in absentia, declaring that the flagbearer of the biggest opposition party will be third time lucky.

According to him, though the battle ahead of the party was not a small one, he was very hopeful that with fervent prayers and hard work, the NPP will be victorious.

He indicated however that once the victory comes, the NPP will need to marshal strong spiritual intercession to ward off evil forces that would want to create chaos and confusion in the country.

Apart from the prayers organized for the NPP presidential candidate, Prophet One was also reported to have some financial contributions towards Nana Addo’s campaign.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, expressed his gratitude to the Leader and Founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre.

He said the NPP would continue to believe and rely on God so that through his intervention the party can win the upcoming elections and save Ghanaians from the current economic hardships being experienced under the NDC administration.

–Peacefmonline