Owner of Atlantis Radio, James Appiah, has passed away

"I remember one day when Dusty did not turn up, and James quickly asked me to step in and present the show. Our friendship blossomed after that, and since then we have been very good friends and we discuss everything concerning the media and his pioneering role in establishing private radio in Ghana," he said. He said he had wished James was alive to “present to you a copy of my book with your name printed on it, as someone who was there long before others joined.” James Appiah affectionately called Big J was among one of the few Ghanaians who established private radio station. One thing that sets his brand was his solely adult listening which proved successful. Preparation and funeral rites would be announced later.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com