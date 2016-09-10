Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Politics | 10 September 2016 19:06 CET

Edward Mahama chooses economist as running mate

By MyJoyOnline

The 2016 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr Edward Mahama has settled on an economist as his running mate.

A statement by PNC National Chairman, Bernard Mornah says out of several competing candidates, Emmanuel Anyidoho was selected because of his appeal.

The choice was influenced by his humility, grasp of the Ghanaian situation and his exemplary and visionary leadership, the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Anyidoho has wide leadership experiences from the “United Nations (UN), worked with the African Union (AU), the Ministry of Finance and University of Ghana where he lectured.”

He comes to the table with a lot of experience to compliment the exceptional and impeccable record of Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama, the statement continued.

Mr Anyidoho read economic in Harvard University, USA.

