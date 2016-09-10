Man gouges 50-year-old man's eye after smoking marijuana

A 22-year-old man has removed one eye of an older man by name Kwabena Ofori popularly known as Alakpe in Kwabena Kumi, a village in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The attacker known as Abode pounced on Mr Ofori, 55, during a feud and gouged one of his eye balls.

Maxwell Kudekor of Adom FM told Joy News the incident occurred at 10:30 pm after Abode and two of his colleagues were done smoking an Indian hemp.

Suddenly, Abode began complaining about headache and started uttering unintelligible words. His friends tried to overpower him but he was too strong for them.

He later strayed into the home of Mr Ofori and began wasting away water stored in the household.

According to Kudekor, when Mr Ofori attempted to talk him out of his behaviour, Abode was peeved, shoved him to the ground and pounced on him.

He physically assaulted him. Before some neighbours could separate them, Mr Ofori's eye was found totally removed and lying on the ground.

He was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Abode and his colleagues have been apprehended by residents and handed over to the Suhum District Police for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

