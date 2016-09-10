Prophetess Arrested For GH¢70k Fraud

The prophetess of the Yesu Apam Mogya Prayer Camp at Hohoe is in the grip of the law for allegedly swindling a provision shop owner of GH¢69, 854.00.

The suspect, Elizabeth Amanor with many alias including Elizabeth Anan and Saharatu Adams, according to the Hohoe Police, is a serial fraudster who had defrauded many people at places such as Techiman, Takoradi, Takwa and in the Volta Region.

Her modus operandi is to approach provision shop owners and buy huge sums of items and after that abscond.

In the latest case, the 38-year-old suspect allegedly approached the complainant in the case to supply her food items including rice, sugar, milk and canned products worth GH¢69,854.00.

However, after receiving the items, the prophetess allegedly refused to pay the money.

The Hohoe Divisional Commander, ASP Godwin Enim-Ansah told The Mirror that after all efforts to retrieve the money had proved futile, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Hohoe Police.

ASP Enim-Ansah said when Elizabeth was arrested, she issued a dud cheque for GH¢ I billion to the police to cover the said debt and went into hiding.

On August 29, the police arrested her at her hide-out and she confessed that she did not have the money involved. She, however, said the items were in her shop in Tamale.

Investigations are still ongoing after which she would be arraigned.

-Daily Graphic