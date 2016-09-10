Driver Jailed 10 Years For Defilement

A young driver was yesterday jailed 10 years with hard labour for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The victim (name withheld) incurred the wrath of the convict, Isaac Adziwoe, when she turned down his invitation to join him watch a pornographic movie he was watching.

The accused as s result, maneuvered to have sex with the victim on August 17, this year, at Afuaman, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Before a court presided over by Mrs. Ruby Naa Akwerley Quaison, Issac admitted the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

Sentencing the accused, the judge said she had taken into consideration the plea for mitigation by Charles Ofori, his lawyer.

The court held that the accused was a first offender and accordingly jailed him 10 years.

The complainant in the case is a driver resident at Afuaman and father of the victim.

The victim and her elder sister as well as her father live in the same house and that at about 10:50 am on the date mentioned earlier, the victim was sent by his father to go and fetch water for him to wash his clothes.

The complainant said when the victim was leaving she received a phone call but did not know who the caller was.

According to the prosecution, the victim returned home three hours later with particles of mattress scattered over her head and when asked what had gone amiss, she failed to offer an answer but upon further interrogations, she claimed that the accused, who was dating her sister, called her to come and see something.

When she went to the convict, he was watching a pornographic movie and told her to watch it with him.

The victim said when she told the convict that she would not watch the movie and was about leaving the room, Isaac locked the door and forced her to have sex with him.

A report was lodged at the police station, leading to the arrest and prosecution of the convict.

