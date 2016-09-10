Ex-Police Officers Receive Laptops

Members of the Ghana Police Ex-Service Personnel Association UK/Ireland presenting the laptop and the printer to officials of NARPO

THE ASHANTI Regional branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO), which also includes widows of personnel who had died in service, has taken delivery of valuable equipment to boost its operations.

They include a brand new laptop and a printer, intended to improve the daily administrative duties of NARPO Ashanti, in their newly constructed ultra-modern office, located behind the Police Church in Kumasi.

The laptop and the printer were presented by the Ghana Police Ex-Service Personnel Association United Kingdom (UK/Ireland branch), during a short ceremony in Kumasi.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh and Nana Osei Tutu, Vice Chairman and Secretary of the association respectively, came to Ghana to present the items.

Nana Prempeh, who is also the Kontihene of Wawase Kwabre in the Ashanti Region, said his group received a request for equipment support from the Ashanti Regional branch of NARPO recently.

According to him, members of the association contributed to raise £600 to purchase the laptop and the printer to help improve the administrative work of the beneficiary group.

Nana Prempeh said his association, which was formed in 1991, now has a membership of 45, and their main objective is to help one another and their colleagues in Ghana.

He stated that the gesture would not be a nine-day wonder and gave the assurance that his group would continue to support the Ashanti Regional branch of NARPO in diverse ways.

ACP Edward Oppong Anane, Ashanti Regional NARPO Chairman, commended the benefactor group for its display of love, and gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use.

He appealed to the public to support them with a vehicle to boost their operation, adding that the association is currently made up of 593 ex-police officers and 104 widows of personnel who died in service.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi