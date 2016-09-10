Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Politics | 10 September 2016 11:36 CET

Veep lauds Bolga residents for keeping peace despite chieftaincy dispute

By MyJoyOnline

Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has lauded the chiefs and people of Bolgatanga for keeping the peace of the area.

Despite the difference and misunderstanding surrounding the selection of the next Bolga Naba, he says the people have remained peaceful and gone about their activities with no challenges.

“We know the selection of Bolga Naba is going through the judicial system but despite the little difference people are peace and we hope this will continue,” he said.

The Vice President made these remarks when he addressed paid a courtesy call on the Bolgatanga Traditional Council on as part of his campaign tour of the Upper East Region.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Waking to see the sun means there is hope..keep pushing!!
By: Lastpage
