Nana Is The Next Prez …Wontumi Prophesy

Wontumi, Eugene Boakye Antwi and other NPP members during the campaign launch at Subin on Sunday

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP, says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP, has already been elected as Ghana's next president in the spiritual realm.

Mr Boasiako, who is popularly known as 'Wontumi', made the prophecy while addressing NPP members on Sunday in the Subin Constituency during the launch of the campaign of the largest opposition political party in the area.

According to him, God revealed to him that Nana Akufo-Addo would be elected as Ghana's next president in the December polls.

He stated that God would never lie to him, reiterating that in the spiritual realm, Nana Akufo-Addo has been elected by Ghanaians.

According to him, the opponents of the NPP would implement different diabolical strategies to prevent Nana Akufo-Addo from becoming president but their efforts would be in vain.

Wontumi, who is noted for always quoting Bible verses to buttress his arguments, stated emphatically that absolutely nothing can stop Nana Akufo-Addo from winning the December polls.

He therefore urged NPP members not to give up hope, stressing that electoral victory had already been secured for the party in the spiritual realm so the NPP members should make it a reality.

NPP parliamentary candidate for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, Peter Mac Manu, NPP National Campaign Manager and other party stalwarts of the party attended the event.

Wontumi stated that the NPP would capture power in the December polls to implement programmes and policies to reduce corruption and hardship in the country.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi