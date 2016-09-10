Logos Ship Docks At Tema

LOGOS HOPE, the world's largest floating book fair, berthed at the Tema Port on Wednesday on its second visit to Ghana.

The famous vessel, with her crew and staff of approximately 400 Christian volunteers from 60 nations, docked at Clinker Ghacem Gate to begin the 31-day book fair in Tema.

MV Logos Hope will depart Tema Port on October 2 after which she will head to Takoradi for another fair from 6 October – 23 October, 2016, which opens from Mondays through to Saturdays before the ship heads for the Caribbean.

The on-board book fair – a selection of over 5,000 quality different titles at affordable prices – covers a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and philosophy with children's titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases among others.

Speaking at the official opening of the fair in Tema, Mr. Seelan Govender, Director, Logos Hope, expressed his excitement about their return to Ghana after they had concluded their tour of the West African sub-region.

According to him, they were determined with their vision to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He stated that the aim of the visit was to give hope to people through missionary works, saying that “We are determined to bring knowledge, help and hope to wherever we visit in this world.”

Mr. Govender further stated, “We are excited for the return of Logos Hope to Ghana. We remember the welcome and hospitality received at our last visit in July and August 2010.”

The Director of Logos Hope expressed appreciation about the warm reception given to them by Ghanaians and called for continuous relationship.

Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, 2nd lady who launched the book fair, urged Ghanaians and foreigners in Ghana to take advantage of the visit to enrich their knowledge by their visit to the ship to find suitable books to read.

According to her, “Books are magic and do to the mind what food does to the body hence the need for everyone to take books serious with a visit to Logos Hope.”

MV Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V., an international, charitable organization registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organization has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 150 countries and territories around the world.

