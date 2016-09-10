Election Peace Industry

We have too many peace envoys in the country that a first timer would bet the country was on the verge of belligerence.

By and large, the people of this country love one another.

They have over the years crossed tribal and religious lines to marry each other which have bonded them even stronger.

Politics is the only snag which has in recent times divided them and created a schism between them in a manner which never fails to amaze us. The polarization has been aggravated because of the ease with which money is made through bad governance.

Many easily point at their school mates who became rich overnight: their political parties having hit the jackpot with electoral triumphs.

As a result, politics is considered not as a source of rendering service to their people but to make money for themselves and their families.

The winner-takes-all phenomenon has not helped matters over the years. No wonder the subject has formed the theme of many a civil society forum.

Be it as it may, smart Ghanaians have found opportunity in the idea of spreading the fear of an imminent bloodshed during elections so their project of seeking peace can blossom.

We are unable to doff our hats for the thriving peace industry. In Ghana when one person tries out an occupation and it flourishes, others jump into it with so much gusto that their real intention for doing so soon becomes too vivid to be ignored.

Today we have all manner of peace envoys junketing from one part of the country to the other, drawing money from a plethora of organizations which are made to believe that without their efforts the country will burn.

The source of tension in the country is the inability of the Electoral Commission (EC) and such institutions, such as law enforcement agencies, to remain neutral and exhibit appreciable level of professionalism.

What we all as Ghanaians, especially those who want to become extra busy and attract the headlines and some bucks from international organizations should be doing therefore, is to serve as pressure groups to ensure that the electoral playing field does not favour one group against the other.

The electoral process should be bereft of blemishes which can raise integrity questions and therefore serve as potential sources of confusion and strife. That is the issue and not the occasional marching in the streets to call on Ghanaians to maintain the peace. We do not need any peace envoys. We need best practices from the relevant state institutions. The so-called peace marches are nothing but fear mongering when there is no need for it.

Mark our words; when the police show professionalism and the EC shows integrity in its work, nobody would raise a voice against the other, let alone throw punches.