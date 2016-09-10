Judge Charges On Police

An Accra circuit court has ordered the police to produce the complainant in a case in which a mason is being tried for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old step daughter on three occasions at Nungua in Accra.

The order followed a revelation by the prosecution that the victim had said that the allegation made against Isaac Tetteh, the accused, was not true.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire, the complainant claims the victims had confessed to her.

He told the court presided over by Mrs. Ruby Naa Akwerley Quaison that the police had also concluded their investigations into the case.

The judge however, adjourned sitting until 13 September for the prosecution to produce the victim and the complainant in court.

The case of the prosecution is that the complainant is a mother resident at Ashaiman, near Tema.

The accused, prosecution said, is the husband of the complainant.

Two weeks ago, the victim who lived with her biological father at Ashiaman went to look for her mother who then was at Nungua but did not find her because she (mother) had packed out of the house as a result of a misunderstanding.

Due to her mother's absence, the victim went loitering about and she was sent to the police station by a Good Samaritan who opted to take care of the victim while the police conduct investigations to locate the complainant.

However, during the victim’s stay with the Good Samaritan, she sneaked out on three occasions to find out whether she could locate her mother at the house.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said Tetteh on all the three occasions had sex with the victim. When the victim was finally reunited with the complainant, she narrated her ordeal to the mother.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service and the accused was apprehended and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

