Tamale Youth Attack Suspected ‘Witch’; 3 Injured

A victim of the attack standing by a police officer

Three Persons have been injured in Tamale following a violent clash between youth of Choggu Nmanaayili and family members of a middle-aged man accused of witchcraft.

The clash erupted Friday afternoon after the angry youth invaded the residence of the man at Choggu to set it ablaze.

According to Starr News sources, the suspected witch identified only as Baba, 54, after allegations of sorcery against him and two others were banished from the community by the chief.

The two persons, the sources say, left the community but Mr. Baba refused to heed to the chief's order.

The youth of the area could not hold their anger any longer after a resident suddenly died mysteriously.

The death of the young man charged the youth who matched to the residence wielding weapons to administer mob justice.

However, tenants of the house including children of the suspected witch formed a body wall preventing the angry mob to attack their prey, resulting in the clash.

The tenants of the house returned the attack and hit three of the angry youth with pistil.

Armed police officers after strenuous efforts have taken over the house and tenants have begun evacuating.

The man and his family have been taken to the Central police station.