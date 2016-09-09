MTN launches fourth edition of Apps challenge competition

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - MTN Ghana has launched the fourth edition of its app challenge competition christened 'MTN Applications Challenge Version 4.0' to give opportunity to people with skills to develop user friendly mobile applications relevant to the local market.

The platform provides opportunity for Ghanaians interested in developing their own apps as well as, reward the most innovative and locally-relevant mobile apps developer.

The MTN Apps Challenge is also to unearth local talents to develop mobile applications which are relevant to the Ghanaian community.

This year's challenge is on the theme: "Empowering the Youth in Improving Innovative data Projects', supported by IPMC, ZTE, a multinational telecommunication company and Huawei.

The platform forms part of MTN's agenda to grow the App developer community in Africa and also increase local content across its footprints.

Mr Asher Khan, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, launching the event said this year's programme comes with new additions where MTN would reward developers of best Internet of Things apps that address local problems, innovative and locally relevant mobile apps and animated videos.

He said the platform is with the introduction of 4G LTE service to empower local developers to utilise their skills to help Ghanaians enjoy the 4G digital experience with effective and relevant apps.

'To bring diversity into the programme, there will be a live audience to witness the auditions where participant's families and friends, staff and students of participating institutions will be the live audience,' he added.

He said application categories for the platform include business, education, lifestyle and games and that participants are expected to write script, create a storyboard and create 2D or 3D animation apps.

Mr Khan said mobile devices have moved from basic voice and text messaging tools to multi-channel internet-ready mini-computers, saying these devices can do more processing than what large mainframe computers could only dream of just a few decades ago.

He said research by the US by Pew Research Centre in September 2010 on the Rise of Apps Culture revealed that based on a national sample of 1917 cell phone using adults, 35 per cent of them have cell phones with apps but only two-thirds of them use the apps.

The first three seasons saw very innovative and interesting apps with BuzTrick, Oware and Wheeloo receiving top honours in the previous years.

The competition is open to university institutions, senior high schools and freelance and the overall winner would receive a cash prize of GH¢ 250,000, and other prizes as well.

