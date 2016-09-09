Choosing a leader is not about height - Apiredehene

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Apirede, Sept. 9, GNA - Nana Saforo Okoampah, the Chief of Akuapem-Apirede in the Okere Constituency of the Akuapem North Municipality, says choosing a leader is about competence and the ability to deliver and not about the heights of the candidate.

He said the mandate of a leader to be elected to manage the affairs of Ghana was a huge task that transcended the mere physique of the candidate.

Speaking at the inauguration of a four-unit teacher's bungalow at Apirede, Nana Okoampah called on the electorate to weigh the campaign messages of the various candidates and choose a leader who would serve their interests.

The four-unit bungalow would be allocated to four teachers in the town who commute from other towns each day to teach at the basic schools at Apirede.

It was constructed by Mr Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere, from his share of the Common Fund.

The chief, therefore, admonished the youth to avoid violence and unhealthy debates in the events leading to the December 7 general election to make it peaceful.

He said the provision of the bungalows would motivate the teachers to offer their best to improve education adding; 'commuting each day to teach is a disincentive to education.'

Nana Okoampah commended the MP for his foresight and living up to his word of creating a 'teachers community', an innovation which he had been championing to improve the accommodation of teachers.

Another four- unit bungalow had been provided for Dawu and Awukugua as well as nurses quarters through the initiative of Mr Dan Botwe to ensure quality and improved service delivery in those vital areas of national development.

