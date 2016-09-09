ADRA President visits Ghana

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - The President of Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Jonathan Duffy, has touched down in Ghana to interact and know about some of the Agency's activities in the country.

ADRA, which is the humanitarian arm of the Seventh - day Adventist (SDA) Church, undertakes activities that are geared towards long-term development and sustainable programmes as well as immediate emergency reliefs.

Speaking to the media at the VVIP Lounge at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Duffy said it was a great privilege to visit a country like Ghana with so much history.

'I have been promising to…visit Ghana for three years now since I was appointed as the President of ADRA.

'I am really filled with a lot of anticipation about my visit, I have heard many good things about Ghana and ADRA Ghana as well.'

According to Duffy, ADRA as the charitable arm of the SDA Church, has a great interest in the prosperity of the people within Ghana, and more than 33 years, ADRA has supported the projects within Ghana.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, the former CEO of ADRA, Australia, said his visit would also afford him the opportunities to advance ADRA's work in Ghana and also enter into new partnerships with other agencies to talk about how Agency's and the church could work together to make a difference in the lives of many Ghanaians.

'The visit will give me an idea about the projects in Ghana with other international bodies in other to advocate…I have heard about the standards of work here.

'Is not every country you give aid and it becomes a success, but I have heard about the good work of our aid here and I have come to compliment it.

'I know I will leave with a lot of cultural practice about Ghana and the good work of the church.'

The one week stay would afford Duffy the opportunity to visit partners and embassies in Ghana including UNHCR and World Food Programme (WFP), the Embassy of Denmark/DANIDA, the US Ambassador (Heads of USAID and USDA) and a strategic meeting with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

Giving an insight to Duffy's trip, Dr W. K. Brown, Country Director, ADRA, said he would be visiting the Valley View University, Ghana, a tour of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and a presentation on ADRA Ghana Projects.

Accordingly Duffy would visit the Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park, and Mole National Park to relish the beautiful tourist sites the country could boast of.

ADRA whose philanthropic works cover education, health, food and security, micro finance and economic security is currently operating from 139 countries and impacting lives of about 20 million people worldwide.

GNA