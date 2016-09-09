Project Maji brings relief to Kojo Ashong Basic School

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - Project Maji, a non-governmental organisation committed to the provision of sustainable and affordable potable water, has provided the Kojo Ashong Basic School in the Ga West Municipality a plant for clean water.

The $ 10,000 facility, undertaken in partnership with World Vision International, will benefit over 234 school children who had to walk long distances in order to get water for use in school.

The solar powered plant, developed and installed by Project Maji is the fifth installation in Ghana and its first in partnership with and World Vision International.

The Project Maji solution is a simple yet clever solution, using solar power to pump water from deep boreholes with no reliance on outside sources of power making the unit both independent and sustainable.

Project Maji aims to provide one million people with easy access to clean water by 2025.

'It is our hope that this will be the first of many life changing projects that will be implemented by both organisations for the good of the people of Ghana,' the Chief Executive Officer of Project Maji, Mr Sunil Lalvani said in a speech read on his behalf.

Mr Lalvani said the design of the water plant came after many months of in-field research and testing, adding that the use of the solar powered pump makes the plant more robust and reliable than a hand pump.

'It delivers a higher capacity of water at the time it is needed and it also has nine dispensing taps to meet the need of a rush of children in between classes,' he said.

An added advantage, he said, is that the facility is also remotely monitored so that in the unlikely event of any operational problems, a technical team could be quickly dispatched to the site to rectify any issues to ensure uninterrupted flow of water.

Mr Joshua Baidoo, the Regional Operations Manager, said the partnership with Project Maji in Kojo Ashong would help enhance the quality of education as the period children use to search for water is drastically cut.

He appealed for maintenance to protect the life span of the plant and assured of the water committee working with the school to ensure that was achieved.

Reverend George Abbey, Deputy Director of Education, Monitoring and Supervision, Ga West said the project would go a long way to sustain the life of the children and improve the quality of education.

