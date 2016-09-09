Rains not indication of rainy season

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - The rains currently being experienced in the Southern part of the country do not indicate the beginning of the minor rainy season.

The rains, which are the result of current pertaining weather systems that have nothing to do with the season and would come down a few more times before the minor season sets in.

Mr James Dusu, Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Kotoka International Airport, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said the second and minor rainy season however, is expected to begin 'somewhere around the third week of September.

Mr Dusu said the Northern part of the country on the other hand, which is presently in its major and only rainy season, would be tapering towards the end of the season around the same period, the third week of September.

Southern Ghana has two rainy seasons annually, consisting of the major and the minor seasons, whilst Northern Ghana experiences one major rainy season every year.

GNA