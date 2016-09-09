I will develop the country for all to benefit - Prez

Odoben (C/R), Sept. 9, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has said nothing would change his ambition to develop the country to a standard which would be of greater benefit to present and future generations.

He said it was for this reason that the Government had initiated and implemented lots of projects in health, education, security, and economic among other areas to improve the living standards of the people.

President Mahama was addressing a crowd of supporters and well-wishers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a durbar at Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa in the Central Region.

He said under the educational programme, particularly the community senior high schools, more students would be admitted to enable them to acquire knowledge and contribute to national development.

President Mahama called on Ghanaians to give him a second term to continue with the development agenda adding; 'I promise you that by the grace of God I will never fail you'.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for him and the NDC parliamentary candidates in their respective constituencies so that collectively they could champion the course of development.

He later introduced Alhaji Joshua Ghansah, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, to the people.

The President earlier paid a courtesy call on Odaefo Amoakwa Buadu VII, the Paramount Chief of Breman Asikuma Traditional Area, at his palace.

GNA